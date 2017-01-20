Big Screen for the Big Game

Are you ready for the Big Game? The Hit Music Channel 102.5 WIOG is giving you a chance to win a “Big Screen TV for the Big Game” courtesy of Interscope, Geffen, A&M.

Listen in to 102.5 WIOG to get qualified then join us at Stardust Lanes in the VIP Suite on Tuesday, January 31st. But this ain’t your typical game of bowling. We’ll have bowling while blindfolded or hopping on one foot. One lucky winner will be crowned champion and take home a Flat Screen TV!

Think you got what it takes?

Keep listening to 102.5 WIOG for your chance to qualify!