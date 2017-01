The two days that change lives. The WIOG Cares for Kids Radiothon Live from Hurley Children’s Hospital

Thursday & Friday, February 9th & 10th from 6AM to 6PM

sponsored by Mike Young of Frankenmuth, Eastman Animal Hospital of Midland, and Bennigan’s.

Tune in to hear stories of hope and courage and become a partner of the Children’s Miracle Network with 102.5 WIOG.