102 Ham Giveaway with Pinnacle Realty

Nate & April are back at it again! It’s another random act of Nate & April, sponsored by Pinnacle Realty.

Join Nate & April in the Morning on Thursday, December 15th as they take their morning show to Pinnacle Realty on Gratiot Rd in Saginaw. Nate & April are giving away holiday hams to the first 102 listeners to stop in. It’s just our way of saying “Thanks for listening this year”

Free holiday hams to the first 102 listeners on Thursday, December 15th at Pinnacle Realty of Saginaw.

Happy holidays from all of us at 102.5 WIOG!