The Hit Music Channel 102.5 WIOG and Birch Run Premium Outlets are celebrating the season with the 12 Days of Christmas

You could win cool stuff to put under your tree this holiday season. Starting December 5th, Listen in to Nate and April in the Morning around 7:10 as they give you the Christmas hit of the day. When you hear it played back that day, be caller 25 at 877-330-WIOG. You could in a prize from Voodoo Tattoo, Northwoods Wholesale Outlet, Hoffmans, Painterly Pottery, Afterdark Fantasies, or Shanty Creek Resort.

The Hit Music Channel is counting down to the big day with the 12 days of Christmas from Birch Run Premium Outlets