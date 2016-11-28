Nate and April Cook-Off 2

IT’S BAAAAACK!

The Nate and April Cook-off at the Maytag Store. Last time, Team April was victorious crushing Team Nate. Join Nate and April as Nate looks for revenge in a holiday Cook-Off on Wednesday, December 7th. They will also be looking for members to join their teams with the winning team taking home $100 visa gift cards. A lot is at stake… well mostly Nate’s pride.

Join us for Nate and April’s Cook-off, Nate’s revenge on Wednesday, December 7th at the Maytag Store in Saginaw beginning at 4PM.

The Maytag Store

3800 Tittabawassee Rd, Saginaw, MI 48604