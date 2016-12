The Hit Music Channel 102.5 WIOG and the Birch Run Premium Outlets are giving you the chance to win a $1,025 Shopping Spree on Black Friday!

Listen in at 7:10AM, 11:15AM, and 3:15PM and be caller 15 to get qualified then join us on Black Friday at Birch Run Premium Outlets for your chance to win.

Black Friday shopping has never been so much fun from Birch Run Premium Outlets and the Hit Music Channel 102.5 WIOG!

Birch Run Premium Outlets

12240 S Beyer Rd, Birch Run, MI 48415